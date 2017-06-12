'Burma Storybook': A Country's Resilience Through Poetry

At a time when Myanmar is making international headlines for its fledgling civilian government and religious and ethnic tensions, a new documentary called "Burma Storybook" shines light on the country's unrecognized resilience through poetry. Directed by Czech-born Petr Lom and produced by Dutch filmmaker Corinne van Egeraat, the 80-minute documentary is due to have its Myanmar premiere as an opening film at the Human Rights Human Dignity International Film Festival in Yangon on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.