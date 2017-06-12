'Burma Storybook': A Country's Resili...

'Burma Storybook': A Country's Resilience Through Poetry

At a time when Myanmar is making international headlines for its fledgling civilian government and religious and ethnic tensions, a new documentary called "Burma Storybook" shines light on the country's unrecognized resilience through poetry. Directed by Czech-born Petr Lom and produced by Dutch filmmaker Corinne van Egeraat, the 80-minute documentary is due to have its Myanmar premiere as an opening film at the Human Rights Human Dignity International Film Festival in Yangon on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

