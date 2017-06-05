Burma Signals for Foreign Investment

Thursday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Burma's businesspeople are expecting foreign investments to help launch their projects after buying thousands of acres across the country to develop industrial zones and large-scale operations, according to the Myanmar Investors Development Association . Companies presented their ventures at MIDA's Myanmar Investment Forum 2017 in Naypyidaw on June 6-7, which attracted mostly Chinese businesspeople, followed by Thai, and then Indian, according to the exhibition's organizers.

Chicago, IL

