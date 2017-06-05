Burma: One year Under Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Press Freedom Lags Behind Democratic Progress

When Nobel Peace Prize laureate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and her long-persecuted National League for Democracy party won elected office in November 2015, bringing an end to nearly five decades of authoritarian military rule, many local journalists saw the democratic result as a de facto win for press freedom. Burma's previous military regimes imposed strict restrictions on the media, including a pre-publication censorship system that left any news or commentary even remotely critical of the junta or its commanding officers on news publications' cutting room floors.

