Burma Army Searches for Missing Military Plane Carrying 104 Passengers

Wednesday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Burma Army searched for a missing military aircraft carrying 14 crew and 90 military staff members and their families flying between Tanintharyi Division's Myeik and Rangoon on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Burma Army Commander-in-Chief's office Facebook post. Four military boats and two aircraft began searching for the Y-8 military transport plane after contact was lost 32 kilometers west of Tanintharyi Division's Dawei at 1:35 p.m. The Chinese-made plane was acquired in March 2016 and had a total of 809 flying hours.

