Aung La N Sang Outstrikes Vitaly Bigdash to Win ONE Championship Middleweight Belt

Friday Jun 30

Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash met for the second time at ONE: 'Light of a Nation' in Yangon. Just like the first fight this went the full five rounds but, unlike their January meeting, it was the man from Myanmar who earned the decision.

