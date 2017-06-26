Arrests, Clashes As Police Evicts Hundreds from Myanmar Slum

One policeman was injured and at least five people were arrested in clashes on Monday as authorities in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, demolished a shanty town to clear the land for development. Some 100 police officers and over 1,000 workers hired by the government razed shacks with chainsaws and sledgehammers as many residents defended their homes, shouting at the demolition crews.

