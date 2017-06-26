Arrests as Yangon authorities tear do...

Arrests as Yangon authorities tear down shantytown

A police officer stands guard as authorities pull down homes in a slum area on the outskirts of Yangon on Jun 12, 2017. YANGON: At least six people were arrested on Monday as Yangon authorities started to clear a huge slum on the city's northern fringes, as bitter competition for land in Myanmar's commercial capital intensifies.

Chicago, IL

