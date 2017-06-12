A Frontline Dispatch From the Tanai Conflict
Under the heavy rain, I boarded a boat with a group of fellow reporters and made my way to a patch of Kachin Independence Army territory threatened by the Myanmar Army about an hour from Tanai town. Thousands of locals and migrants working the area's gold and amber mines have fled the surrounding villages of Tanai in Kachin State since fighting broke out between the KIA and the Myanmar Army, also known as the Tatmadaw, on June 6. Many of the internally displaced people have sought shelter in Tanai town.
