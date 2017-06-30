30 Thai SMEs seek partners in Myanmar

WITH THE Asean Economic Community opening up the region, representatives of 30 Thai small and medium-sized enterprises visited Myanmar from Monday to Wednesday to seek out local partners. Kitsana Vachekrilas, treasurer of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and managing director of Bua Thong Thani Management Co, said in an exclusive interview that all the Thai participants were satisfied with their business trip, as they expected to find partners to help them distribute their products in Myanmar.

