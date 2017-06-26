26 more bodies found from missing Mya...

26 more bodies found from missing Myanmar military plane

Yangon, June 12 Twenty-six more bodies were found on Sunday from the missing Myanmar military plane believed to have crashed, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to 59. Citing Myanmar News Agency, Xinhua reported on Monday that the recovered 59 bodies include 26 males, 23 females, nine children and one unidentified. Of them, three are military officers and two are soldiers, the report cited a statement from the commander in chief's office as saying.

