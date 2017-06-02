2 killed, 14 injured in bus-truck col...

2 killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision on Myanmar highway

Two people have been killed and 14 others injured as an express bus collided with a truck on Yangon-Mandalay highway, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Friday. The express bus named Shwe Mann Thu running from Yangon to Mandalay lost brake control and crashed into the truck parked on the road side in Oattara Thiri township in Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday morning.

