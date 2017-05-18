Yuzana Reps and Farmers Clash in Kachin State

Tension over contested land led to a confrontation between members of Yuzana Company Ltd and local farmers in a Kachin State village on May 17. Locals told The Irrawaddy that around 60 people representing Yuzana came to the area with knives and sticks, telling 10 farmers: "We will take back our place. You need to go away from here."

