Woman Sentenced Under Article 66(d) for 'Insults' to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi
A Pegu Division court sentenced Ma Sandi Myint Aung to six months in prison on Friday for sharing Facebook posts deemed insulting to the State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. The Pegu Township Court handed down the sentence under Article 66 of the Telecommunications Law at the court hearing on Friday.
