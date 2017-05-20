Village Administrator Found Beheaded ...

Village Administrator Found Beheaded in Arakan State

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

An administrator for 100 households in Pazunchaung village was found beheaded in Arakan State's Rathedaung Township early Friday morning, said border police deputy major Naing Naing Htun. "A group of men grabbed him from the house while the victim's family was sleeping and hacked at him right near the fence," Naing Naing Htun told The Irrawaddy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC