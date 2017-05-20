Village Administrator Found Beheaded in Arakan State
An administrator for 100 households in Pazunchaung village was found beheaded in Arakan State's Rathedaung Township early Friday morning, said border police deputy major Naing Naing Htun. "A group of men grabbed him from the house while the victim's family was sleeping and hacked at him right near the fence," Naing Naing Htun told The Irrawaddy.
