USDP Won't Punish Ex-Chief Minister Embroiled in Embezzlement Scandal

The Union Solidarity and Development Party will not take action against its former chief minister for Magwe Division, U Phone Maw Shwe, as the politician is now returning some of more than 3 billion kyats that went missing from government development funds. U Phone Maw Shwe returned 500 million kyats to Magwe Division government on Friday after writing to the divisional government that he would return all the money by the end of July.

Chicago, IL

