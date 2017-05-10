USDP Will Disclose Wealth if NLD Does...

USDP Will Disclose Wealth if NLD Does: USDP Secretary

The Union Solidarity and Development Party will disclose its assets if the government and lawmakers of the National League for Democracy party also disclose their personal financial holdings, said U Tin Aung Chit, USDP secretary. "Will the organizations, parties, and government members who were vocal [in demanding the previous USDP-led government disclose its holdings] now disclose their assets? If so, we will not hesitate to disclose our own," he said, at a press conference at the USDP headquarters in Naypyidaw on Friday.

Chicago, IL

