USDP Refuses to Make Recommendations to Arakan State Advisory Commission

Burma's main opposition and former ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party refused to make recommendations to the Arakan State Advisory Commission in a meeting on Sunday. Members of the Kofi Annan-led Arakan State Advisory Commission met with USDP chairman U Than Htay and the party's central executive committee members on Sunday.

