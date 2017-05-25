UOB takes credit for attracting inves...

UOB takes credit for attracting investment to Myanmar

The Nation

United Overseas Bank says it has helped to attract more than US$600 million worth of investment into Myanmar since it opened its Yangon branch in May 2015. Most of the investment has come from multinational and regional companies based in mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand.

Chicago, IL

