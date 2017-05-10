Uber Partners with Taxis to Expand in...

Uber Partners with Taxis to Expand in Burma

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Uber Technologies Inc is only hiring government-accredited taxi drivers in Burma, a regional executive said, a move that allows it to avoid the legal hurdles that have dogged it across Asia in one of the region's last frontier markets. This partnership with local taxi drivers and their unions is unique to Burma, Sam Bool, Uber's expansion general manager for South East Asia, told Reuters as services began on Thursday in the small but potentially lucrative market where Southeast Asian rival Grab Taxi and local service providers are already going strong.

