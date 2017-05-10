Uber joins the fray in Myanmar taxi b...

Uber joins the fray in Myanmar taxi battle

Read more: The Nation

IN A BID to play a role in Myanmar's transportation reforms, Uber Technologies Inc, a US ride-hailing company, has officially launched its services in Myanmar. Present at the launch on Thursday were such dignitaries as Yangon Region Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein and US Ambassador Scot Marciel.

