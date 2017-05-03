U Zaw Htay: Govt Will Not 'Dig Up Past' Over Magwe Embezzlement

Director-general of Burma's State Counselor's Office U Zaw Htay said that the government's policy of "no retrospection" meant it would not take punitive action against Magwe Division's ex-chief minister U Phone Maw Shwe currently embroiled in an embezzlement case. U Zaw Htay admitted U Phone Maw Shwe's actions were punishable, but told reporters at a press conference at the Ministry of Information in Naypyidaw on Saturday that the National League for Democracy government would not take retroactive action against him for fear of risking the country's process of democratization.

