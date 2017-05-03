U Zaw Htay: Govt Will Not 'Dig Up Pas...

U Zaw Htay: Govt Will Not 'Dig Up Past' Over Magwe Embezzlement

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Director-general of Burma's State Counselor's Office U Zaw Htay said that the government's policy of "no retrospection" meant it would not take punitive action against Magwe Division's ex-chief minister U Phone Maw Shwe currently embroiled in an embezzlement case. U Zaw Htay admitted U Phone Maw Shwe's actions were punishable, but told reporters at a press conference at the Ministry of Information in Naypyidaw on Saturday that the National League for Democracy government would not take retroactive action against him for fear of risking the country's process of democratization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC