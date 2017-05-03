Two soldiers caught with meth

Yangon: Two military officers and two other men have been arrested in Myanmar's restive Rakhine State with hundreds of thousands of meth tablets in their car, police sources said. Experts say growing demand for methamphetamines in neighbouring Bangladesh is driving a surge in drug trafficking through the volatile border region, where the army has carried out a bloody military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

