Tourism Ministry to Expand Arakan State's Thandwe Airport

The Ministry of Hotels and Tourism is looking to further expand Thandwe Airport in southern Arakan State to accept large passenger planes from international destinations and serve foreign tourists wishing to visit nearby Ngapali Beach. Hotels and Tourism Minister U Ohn Maung revealed the plan at a meeting with a local hotel business association and the Ngapali Beach supervisory committee in Ngapali on Sunday, according to Arakan State Minister of Finance and Revenue U Kyaw Aye Thein.

