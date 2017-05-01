Total brings Badamyar gas project on ...

Total brings Badamyar gas project on stream in Myanmar

Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 km south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The project will enable an extension of the Yadana gas field's 8 billion cu m per year production plateau beyond 2020.

