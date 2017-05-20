Tiara - a 54 metre sailing yacht

Mark Robba, owner of the majestic 51m sailing superyacht Dunia Baru, recalls "one memorable morning in Myanmar last year, we jumped off the yacht onto a big rigid inflatable boat and raced out to a fishing boat where we traded two packs of Red Bull and a couple of cartons of cigarettes for two big buckets full of fresh ocean shrimp. "What a treat!" Robba has endless travel tales to tell, but his joy lies in sharing moments like this with those he invites to charter the boat throughout the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.