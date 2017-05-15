Stop Using Criminal Laws to Quash Pea...

Stop Using Criminal Laws to Quash Peaceful Speech

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

When a group of high school and university students staged a play at a peace conference in Myanmar early this January, they never imagined that they would end up in prison. The play, performed at a gathering of civil society organizations, satirically criticized those who supported the ongoing conflict between the Burmese military and ethnic armed groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC