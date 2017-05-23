State Buddhist Authority Bans Nationalist Organization's Name, Signboards

The state Buddhist Sangha authority, Ma Ha Na, imposed further restrictions on Burma's biggest religious nationalist group, the Association for Protection of Race and Religion, better known as Ma Ba Tha, banning the organization from operating under its current name and ordering that their signboards be taken down across the country by July. It was the second blow by the Buddhist cleric authority after their announcement last year that Ma Ba Tha was not a "lawful monks' association" as "it was not formed in accordance with the country's monastic rules."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.