Sources: UNFC to be Invited to Panglong as Observers
Ethnic armed groups forming the United Nationalities Federal Council will only be invited to the upcoming Union Peace Conference as observers, two sources from within the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee told The Irrawaddy. The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, also confirmed that the government would not invite international observers to attend the conference, also known as the 21st Century Panglong peace conference, later this month.
