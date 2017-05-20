Respect for neighbours
As Thailand presses its economy outward into neighbouring countries, it must be sensitive to local communities such as these Karen residents of the southern Shan State region who oppose the Mongton Superdam project. A year ago, the cabinet issued a resolution recognising an obligation to protect human rights in Thai outbound investments.
