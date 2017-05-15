Rangoon School Bus System to Launch in June

Yangon Region Transport Authority announced plans to introduce school buses for basic education schools in downtown Rangoon, in an effort to ease traffic in the commercial capital. School buses will serve 22 of 26 government-run schools in the downtown area, according to lawmaker U Kyaw Kyaw Tun representing Hlaing Constituency in Rangoon divisional parliament.

