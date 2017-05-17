Radical Burmese Buddhist Monk Is Subject of Documentary at Cannes Film Festival

Ashin Wirathu, the Burmese Buddhist monk known for whipping up anti-Muslim sentiment in Myanmar, is the subject of a new documentary airing at France's renowned Cannes Film Festival, which starts Wednesday. By filmmaker Barbet Schroeder, "The Venerable W" will appear in a special screening at one of the most prestigious cultural events in the world, marking the culmination of Wirathu's journey from an obscure rabble-rouser to international infamy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.