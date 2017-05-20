Protesters Demand Apology From Religious Affairs Minister, Release of Nationalists

Nationalists accusing the government of neglecting Buddhism and favoring Islam listed a set of demands-starting with an apology from the religious affairs minister-at a protest in Naypyidaw on Saturday. About 300 protesters, including nationalists and Buddhist monks from across Burma, along with roughly 2,700 of their supporters, gathered at Shwe Nantha football ground in Ottara Thiri Township to claim the Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Aung Ko is not doing enough for Buddhism.

