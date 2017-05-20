Protesters Demand Apology From Religi...

Protesters Demand Apology From Religious Affairs Minister, Release of Nationalists

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Nationalists accusing the government of neglecting Buddhism and favoring Islam listed a set of demands-starting with an apology from the religious affairs minister-at a protest in Naypyidaw on Saturday. About 300 protesters, including nationalists and Buddhist monks from across Burma, along with roughly 2,700 of their supporters, gathered at Shwe Nantha football ground in Ottara Thiri Township to claim the Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Aung Ko is not doing enough for Buddhism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC