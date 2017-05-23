President U Htin Kyaw Pardons the Com...

President U Htin Kyaw Pardons the Commander Who Once Jailed Him

Call it a twist of fate when one grants amnesty to he who once arrested him. This occurred on Tuesday when Burmese President U Htin Kyaw signed an order to release for ex-religious affairs minister U Hsan Hsint, along with 258 prisoners, in commemoration of the second session of the Union Peace Conference.

Chicago, IL

