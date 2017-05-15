Police Detain Notorious Criminal in Mon State's Ye Township
New Mon State Party members handed over a notorious criminal to the Ye Township Police Force in Mon State on Wednesday after holding him for more than a month, according to party officers and police. "We handed Akyine over to the police this morning," officer Nai Pin of NMSP's liaison office in Ye Township told The Irrawaddy.
