Police crack down on anti-Muslim radicals in Myanmar after mob violence

Bangkok: Police in Myanmar have moved to arrest ultra-nationalists backed by Buddhist monks amid a resurgence of mob violence aimed at the country's Muslim minority. While international attention has focussed on atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine State, attacks on Muslims in other parts of the country, including the former capital, Yangon, point to a resurgence of wider anti-Muslim vehemence 13 months after the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took office.

