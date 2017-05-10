photoA day in photos

Mr Gay World 2017 winner John Fernandez Raspado of the Philippines reacts as second placed Candido Arteaga of Spain looks on during the Mr Gay World 2017 in Maspalomas, Spain, on May 10. Victims use fake hotel vouchers to hide their identities as they lodged a complaint against an alleged Ponzi scheme operator at the Crime Suppression Divison. Mike Brown , regional general manager of Asia Pacific of Uber, shows application of Uber to Yangon region chief minister Phyo Min Thein and US ambassador to Myanmar Scot Marciel during a launching ceremony of Uber taxi in Yangon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.