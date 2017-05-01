Patience tested

Patience tested

Government of Aung San Suu Kyi appears to have few concrete achievements to celebrate, but it believes that hard work behind the scenes will soon bear fruit. By Larry Jagan in Yangon Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi say she has been moving very deliberately to ensure that future democratic change will be well-grounded and irreversible.

