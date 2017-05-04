No New Quarrying Licenses to Be Issue...

No New Quarrying Licenses to Be Issued in Mon State Forest Reserve

Yesterday

No new quarrying licenses will be issued in Mt. Kalama Forest Reserve in Mon State's Paung Township, according to the Mon State divisional government, where there have been ongoing disputes between mining companies and locals.

Chicago, IL

