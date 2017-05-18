NLD Patron U Tin Oo Suffers Stroke, R...

NLD Patron U Tin Oo Suffers Stroke, Remains in Critical Condition

National League for Democracy patron U Tin Oo is receiving medical treatment at the intensive care unit in Rangoon General Hospital after falling in his bathroom and suffering a stroke, although his condition is improving, according to doctors at the hospital. "His right side is paralyzed because of the stroke," said Dr. Win Min Thit, head of the hospital's neurological department, on Friday.

Chicago, IL

