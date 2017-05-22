News Analysis: China Plays Its Hand in Burma's Peace Process
Ahead of the second 21st Century Panglong peace conference, China's influence has been quite visible. Staying in Naypyidaw, Chinese special envoy Sun Guoxiang engaged in quiet shuttle diplomacy between Burma's state counselor, army chief, and powerful armed groups along the China border.
