Nepal too joins OBOR, China experts say India must reconsider stance
Nepal formally signed the One Belt One Road framework agreement Friday, leaving India the only country in South Asia not involved in China's ambitious economic strategy. Following the announcement on Nepal's entry, foreign policy experts in China said this will force India to follow suit in the near future or face isolation.
