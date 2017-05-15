NCA Signatories' Team Urges Govt to A...

NCA Signatories' Team Urges Govt to Allow for Dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A team providing leadership in the peace talks for eight signatories of the nationwide ceasefire agreement has urged the government to let two of its members hold national level dialogue before the second round of the 21st Century Panglong peace conference. The Peace Process Steering Team , led by the Karen National Union chairman Saw Mutu Say Poe, met in Chiang Mai, Thailand, over the weekend to discuss the prevention of the Arakan Liberation Party and the Restoration Council of Shan State from conducting ethnic-based national-level political dialogues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC