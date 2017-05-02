Myanmar's western state plans to expo...

Myanmar's western state plans to export 10,000 tons of beans to India

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar's western Rakhine state has planned to export 10,000 tons of Matpe beans to India in the current fiscal year 2017-18 which began in April, official media reported Tuesday. Accordingly, arrangements are underway to plant Matpe beans in the state during the coming rainy season and will export the surplus to the neighboring country, Rakhine State Minister of Planning, Revenue and Commerce U Kyaw Aye Thein was quoted as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC