Myanmar's western state plans to export 10,000 tons of beans to India
Myanmar's western Rakhine state has planned to export 10,000 tons of Matpe beans to India in the current fiscal year 2017-18 which began in April, official media reported Tuesday. Accordingly, arrangements are underway to plant Matpe beans in the state during the coming rainy season and will export the surplus to the neighboring country, Rakhine State Minister of Planning, Revenue and Commerce U Kyaw Aye Thein was quoted as saying.
