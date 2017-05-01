Myanmar's Suu Kyi to skip Washington summit of SE Asia foreign ministers

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has declined an invitation to meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington this week alongside top diplomats from Southeast Asia, citing other commitments, Myanmar officials said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi takes her seat as she waits to speak to the Myanmar community living in Singapore on the island of Sentosa in Singapore September 22, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.