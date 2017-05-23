Myanmar's Suu Kyi seeks to revive peace process with fresh talks

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will open a new round of talks with some of the country's myriad ethnic groups on Wednesday, looking to revive a stuttering peace process after a tough first year in power that saw the worst fighting with rebels in years. FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi smiles as she visits an IDP camp outside of Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.