Myanmar's Suu Kyi seeks to revive peace process with fresh talks

Read more: Reuters

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 16, 2017. Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will open a new round of talks with some of the country's myriad ethnic groups on Wednesday, looking to revive a stuttering peace process after a tough first year in power that saw the worst fighting with rebels in years.

