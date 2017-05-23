Myanmar's Suu Kyi seeks to revive peace process with fresh talks

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 16, 2017. Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will open a new round of talks with some of the country's myriad ethnic groups on Wednesday, looking to revive a stuttering peace process after a tough first year in power that saw the worst fighting with rebels in years.

