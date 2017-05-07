Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 40,000 foreign visitors last month

Over 40,000 foreign tourists visited Myanmar's world famous Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon in April, the first month of the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to the Pagoda's Board of Trustee on Sunday. Thailand topped the list with 7,749 visitors, followed by China with 2,295, Germany with 1,788, France with 1,626 and Japan with 1,453.

