Myanmar's peace process gaining momentum
Myanmar's peace process is gaining momentum as it heads for the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference slated for May 24, an inclusive dialogue designed to open to all ethnic armed groups. A latest meeting of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee , chaired by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and held late last week, has unprecedentedly agreed on self-legislation of region or state governments, achieving a breakthrough in the political dialogue between the government and cease-fire armed groups.
