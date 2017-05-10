Myanmar's Peace Dialogue Committee Ag...

Myanmar's Peace Dialogue Committee Agrees On Self-Legislation For Regions Or State Governments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee has unprecedentedly agreed on self-legislation for regions or state governments, achieveing a breakthrough in the political dialogue between the government and ethnic armed groups, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The consent is one of the 21 detailed facts agreed which will be submitted to the upcoming second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference scheduled for May 24 in Nay Pyi Taw for approval, U Zaw Htay, director -general of the Office of the Ministry of the State Counselor, told the press late Friday after the conclusion of the meeting of the UPDJC chaired by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC