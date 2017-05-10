Myanmar's Peace Dialogue Committee Agrees On Self-Legislation For Regions Or State Governments

Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee has unprecedentedly agreed on self-legislation for regions or state governments, achieveing a breakthrough in the political dialogue between the government and ethnic armed groups, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The consent is one of the 21 detailed facts agreed which will be submitted to the upcoming second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference scheduled for May 24 in Nay Pyi Taw for approval, U Zaw Htay, director -general of the Office of the Ministry of the State Counselor, told the press late Friday after the conclusion of the meeting of the UPDJC chaired by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

