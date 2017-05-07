Myanmar's peace commission negotiates...

Myanmar's peace commission negotiates deals with armed groups on signing ceasefire pact

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar's Peace Commission is negotiating deals with non-ceasefire signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord so as to enable them to attend the Second Meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference later this month. The government's commission said in a statement released on Sunday that the negotiation, which took place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, covered areas proposed by the armed groups' Delegation for Political Negotiation , for them to sign the ceasefire pact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,830,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC