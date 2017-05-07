Myanmar's peace commission negotiates deals with armed groups on signing ceasefire pact

Myanmar's Peace Commission is negotiating deals with non-ceasefire signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord so as to enable them to attend the Second Meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference later this month. The government's commission said in a statement released on Sunday that the negotiation, which took place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, covered areas proposed by the armed groups' Delegation for Political Negotiation , for them to sign the ceasefire pact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.